Arunachal Speaker seek suggestions on checking exodus from border to towns

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Passsang Dorjee Sona on Saturday urged the legislators whose constituencies are near the boundary with China to forward suggestions on how to check migration of people from border villages to urban areas, an official statement said.

The speaker was chairing a meeting with such MLAs to discuss various issues pertaining to the developmental needs of the people in border areas.

Sona, who himself represents Mechukha Assembly Constituency bordering China, said people living along the international borders are still devoid of basic amenities owing to which they migrate to urban areas in search of a better life, the statement said.

“In order to check people’s exodus, the border areas need to be developed on priority,” he said and sought suggestions from the members.

Members Phurpa Tsering, Mutchu Mithi, Dasanglu Pul, Lokam Tassar, Tsering Tashi and Talem Taboh who attended the meeting echoed similar concerns and suggested setting up a platform of legislators from border areas to highlight the issues, as individual requests are not effective.

Accordingly, the members unanimously constituted ''Indo-China Border Development Legislators' Forum of Arunachal Pradesh'' with Sona as chairman, Lokam Tassar as convenor and others as members.

During the course of discussion, the members also suggested modification of existing Border Area Development Programme guidelines, fund enhancement and submission of block-wise utilisation certification instead of existing collective one which hampers implementation of BADP schemes.

The members also decided to submit a memorandum to the chief minister soon highlighting their grievances to be taken up at the appropriate level.

