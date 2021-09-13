Left Menu

Incense sticks made from garlands unveiled for sale

The Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanam TTD that governs Lord Venkateswaras shrine at Tirumala, near here, rolled out new incense sticks on Monday.The incense sticks agarbatti are made out of garlands procured from several TTD-run shrines, an official of the temple told PTI. But the garlands used at the shrine in the hills are not used for making the sticks, the official said.

PTI | Updated: 13-09-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 21:38 IST
Incense sticks made from garlands unveiled for sale
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) that governs Lord Venkateswara's shrine at Tirumala, near here, rolled out new incense sticks on Monday.

The incense sticks (agarbatti) are made out of garlands procured from several TTD-run shrines, an official of the temple told PTI. But the garlands used at the shrine in the hills are not used for making the sticks, the official said. TTD executive officer KS Jawahar Reddy and its chairman YV Subba Reddy commenced the sale of the sticks that come in two types costing Rs 45 and Rs 85, he said. Earlier, the officials inaugurated the agarbatti-making facility here, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021