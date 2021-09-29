Left Menu

Cyclone Gulab remnants likely to result in rainfall in Gujarat

The IMD said light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat.Heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely over Gujarat region, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:54 IST
Cyclone Gulab remnants likely to result in rainfall in Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The remnants of Cyclone Gulab are likely to enter the Arabian Sea on September 30 and intensify into a cyclonic storm and then move towards Pakistan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Many areas in Gujarat are likely to receive rainfall due to the remnants of Cyclone Gulab.

The IMD said a low-pressure area - a remnant of Cyclone Gulab - was formed over the south Gujarat region and adjoining Gulf of Khambhat on Wednesday morning. "It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and intensify into a depression by tomorrow. Then it is very likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Pakistan Makran coasts, moving away from the Indian coast," the IMD said. The IMD said light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat.

Heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely over the Gujarat region, Daman, Diu, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch and heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat region and north Konkan, the IMD added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021