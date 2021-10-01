Left Menu

BRO launches mega road infrastructure projects in Ladakh

The defence ministry said the projects included construction of greenfield alignment and upgrading of major single lane roads to double-lane and tunnelling works.It said the construction of the Hanuthang-Handanbroke-Zungpal-Turtuk road will provide inter valley connectivity between Hanuthang-Handanbroke Indus Valley and Zungpal-Turtuk Shyok Valley across the Stakpuchan Range.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 21:52 IST
BRO launches mega road infrastructure projects in Ladakh
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@BROindia)
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Friday launched five major road development projects in Ladakh in tune with the government's efforts to improve overall infrastructure in the strategically key region.

The ground breaking ceremony for the projects was attended by Lt Governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Director General of BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry. The defence ministry said the projects included construction of greenfield alignment and upgrading of major single lane roads to double-lane and tunnelling works.

It said the construction of the Hanuthang-Handanbroke-Zungpal-Turtuk road will provide inter valley connectivity between Hanuthang-Handanbroke (Indus Valley) and Zungpal-Turtuk (Shyok Valley) across the Stakpuchan Range. ''This will also reduce the travel time to three-and-half hours from existing nine hours to Turtuk via Leh without crossing the treacherous Khardungla pass,'' the ministry said in a statement.

It said strengthening of four major single-lane roads has also commenced. ''These roads include the 78 km road from Khalse to Batallik, the 50 km road from Kargil to Dumgil, the 70 km road from Khalsar to Shyokvia Agham and 31 km road from Tangtse to Lukung. ''All these roads are used extensively by travellers to tourist destinations such as Hundar (Nubra Valley), Turtuk village, Shyok, Pangon-Tso lake and Aryan villages of Dah, Garkone Darchik etc,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021