Left Menu

Delhi records 'moderate' air quality, likely to become 'poor' in days ahead

The air quality in the national capital was in the moderate category on Tuesday but may get pushed to the poor zone over the next three days because of an increase in stubble burning, authorities said.According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhis 24-hour average air quality index AQI stood at 139.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:55 IST
Delhi records 'moderate' air quality, likely to become 'poor' in days ahead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality in the national capital was in the 'moderate' category on Tuesday but may get pushed to the 'poor' zone over the next three days because of an increase in stubble burning, authorities said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 139. It was 82 on Monday and 160 on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' forecast agency SAFAR said emission from farm fires is expected to increase due to dry weather over north India in the next three days due to which Delhi's PM2.5 pollution is likely to rise. ''Drier conditions tend to increase PM10. Thus, overall AQI is likely to degrade to the 'poor' category over the next three days,'' it said. SAFAR said 348 fire counts were recorded over the northwest region on Monday and stubble burning accounted for eight per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021