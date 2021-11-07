Left Menu

MP: Two tiger cubs spotted in Nauradehi wildlife sanctuary

Tigress Radha has given birth to two cubs, taking the number of striped animals in Madhya Pradeshs largest Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary to seven, an official said on Sunday.Radha in the first litter had given birth to three cubs in 2020.A feline named Radha has given birth to two cubs.

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 07-11-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 17:43 IST
MP: Two tiger cubs spotted in Nauradehi wildlife sanctuary
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Tigress 'Radha' has given birth to two cubs, taking the number of striped animals in Madhya Pradesh's largest Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary to seven, an official said on Sunday.

Radha in the first litter had given birth to three cubs in 2020.

"A feline named Radha has given birth to two cubs. We have spotted the two new guests in our sanctuary", Divisional Forest Officer Sudhansu Yadav told PTI.

He said Radha from the Kanha Tiger Reserve and tiger Kanha from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve - both tiger habitats (reserves) located in east Madhya Pradesh - were relocated to Nauradehi in 2018. Nauradehi is the biggest wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh which is spread over an area of 1,197 sq km in Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur districts. Yadav said the sanctuary has plans to build a tiger track in the park for tourists who want to have a glimpse of the majestic beasts. MP is home to six tiger reserves- Kanha, Banghavgarh, Satpura, Pench, Panna and Sanjay-Dubri, officials said. MP had the highest number of 56 big cats according to the last tiger census. The All India Tiger Estimation Report port 2018 had found the presence of 2,967 striped animals in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021