No proposal under consideration for creation of Vidarbha state: Govt to Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 14:40 IST
The government on Tuesday said it has no proposal under consideration for the creation of a separate Vidarbha state out of Maharashtra.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in Lok Sabha in reply to a question on whether any step has been taken or proposed to be taken by the government to carve out a separate Vidarbha state out of Maharashtra.

''No such proposal is under consideration with government,'' he replied.

The minister said demands and representations are received from time to time from various individuals and organisations for the creation of new states.

''Creation of a new state has wide ramifications and has a direct bearing on the federal polity of our country. Government takes a decision on the matter of formation of new states after taking into consideration all relevant factors, and only when there is a broad consensus on the issue,'' Rai said.

