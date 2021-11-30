Left Menu

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 reinfection less likely to be severe; cardiac stress test useful for unexplained lingering breathlessness; Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. COVID-19 reinfection less likely to be severe; cardiac stress test useful for unexplained lingering breathlessness The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:30 IST
Science News Roundup: COVID-19 reinfection less likely to be severe; cardiac stress test useful for unexplained lingering breathlessness; Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

COVID-19 reinfection less likely to be severe; cardiac stress test useful for unexplained lingering breathlessness

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Coronavirus reinfections rarely severe

Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

A spacewalk planned for Tuesday to repair a faulty antenna on the International Space Station was postponed indefinitely, NASA said, citing a "debris notification" it received for the orbiting research laboratory. Two U.S. astronauts had been scheduled to venture outside the space station at 7:10 a.m. Eastern time (1210 GMT) to begin their work, facing what NASA officials had called a slightly elevated risk posed by debris from a Russian anti-satellite missile test this month.

