New Excise policy: EDMC mayor asks official to ensure compliance of norms

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Wednesday issued instructions to officials to ensure compliance of norms and inspect buildings where new liquor vends are to be opened under the city government's new excise policy.

The mayor took a meeting with officials of engineering, building and other departments.

The BJP has been protesting against the new excise policy of the AAP government.

According to the new policy, the plan is to open about 200 vends in east Delhi, Aggarwal claimed.

It should be ensured that new liquor vends be opened as per the norms, and on mixed-use streets, ''vends cannot be opened'', the mayor was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Aggarwal said he has also written a letter to the EDMC commissioner in this connection.

It should be checked whether the building which will house a liquor vend, is marked for illegal construction or not, or if it's sealed by authorities, or if there is any unauthorised construction, which all should be meticulously checked, Aggarwal said.

Officials should also check that if a liquor vend being opened in a rented facility on a commercial road, then whether conversion charge and parking fees have been paid or not, and if property tax duly submitted or not, a report on such buildings be submitted in a week's time to him, he added.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan on November 25 had said that he issued an order to ''check compliance of trade licence and other norms, like building bye-laws etc., at vends located in residential areas. If any violation is found, then that particular vend will be sealed''.

