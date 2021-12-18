Left Menu

Maha: Ambergris worth Rs 1 crore seized from 2 persons in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 19:14 IST
Ambergris, commonly called whale vomit or grey amber, worth Rs 1 crore was seized from two persons on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, Sushant Behra (32), a property agent from Cuttack in Odisha, and Manoj Sharma (40) from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, were held on Friday evening with ambergris worth Rs 1 crore, said Senior Inspector Anil Honrao of Thane police's property cell.

A case under Wildlife Protection Act and IPC provisions has been registered at Kasarwadavali police station, he added.

Ambergris, created by the bile duct of the sperm whale, is often called ''floating gold'' due to the immense price it fetches in the international market for its use in luxury perfumes.

The sperm whale is a protected species under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

