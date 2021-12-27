Tata, Siemens group consortium to develop Pune metro line 3

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has awarded the metro line 3 contract to a joint venture of a Tata Group company and a consortium of the Siemens Group.

The 23.3-km elevated metro line connects the Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park with Shivajinagar via Balewadi in the second largest city in Maharashtra.

The corridor with 23 stations is the first metro project in the country under the new metro rail policy and will be built under the public private partnership route, a statement from Siemens said on Monday.

The joint venture is between Tata Group firm TRIL Urban Transport and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH, a subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services.

Siemens is part of the consortium along with Siemens AG, Siemens Mobility GmbH and Alstom Transport India and the JV is called Pune IT City Metro Rail, which is a special purpose company. Siemens' scope of work includes project management, turnkey electrification, signalling, communications and depot works or equipment, it added.

The contract is the electrical and mechanical system works of the project to be completed in 39 months, Siemens said.

The order size of Siemens is around Rs 900 crore, Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive of Siemens said.

''Siemens is glad to be partnering with the Tatas to jointly develop the Pune metro. We are confident that the new metro line will play a key role in positively impacting the quality of life of citizens to transform their everyday,'' he said.

Siemens Financial Services invests in infrastructure projects around the world. Through PPPs, it is able to help cities meet their goals of obtaining intelligent infrastructure solutions and enable smarter, more sustainable transportation networks.

The Tatas set up TRIL Urban Transport for developing and implementing PPP urban transport projects. The company will focus on roads, urban transport, electric vehicles, and smart cities.

