Khorshed Pavri, NIV's first woman director, dies at 94

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Dr Khorshed M Pavri, former director of the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) died in Mumbai on Monday, the institute said.

She was 94 and the was NIV's first woman director (1978-88), it said on Tuesday.

''She was a virologist par excellence and her core areas of interest included viruses that cause hepatic and enteric infections. She made significant contributions to understanding of the transmission of Hepatitis A, B, and E viruses and the identification of enteric viruses that caused fatal gastroenteritis among children,'' said the release.

She contributed to the foundation of modern clinical and epidemiological research on arboviruses in the country, and was also an authority on several virology diagnostic techniques, it added.

Born in 1927, Dr Pavri was non-compromising and always expected high standards of research while being a source of inspiration to young scientists. She served on many national and international committees, including those of the World Health Organization (WHO), and was a member of the Scientific Committee to the Cabinet and also of the World AIDS Foundation, the release further informed.

