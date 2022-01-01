TN CM inaugurates 2 new police commissionerates for suburban Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated two new police commissionerates in suburban Chennai, aimed at better prevention of crimes, enhanced management of traffic and expeditious redressal of people's grievances. The Tambaram commissionerate at Sholinganallur and Avadi commissionerate at TN Special Police II Battalion campus in Avadi, were inaugurated by Stalin through video-conferencing from the Secretariat here. The new commissionerates in suburban Chennai would facilitate better prevention of crimes, enhanced traffic management and quick redressal of public grievances, an official release said. M Ravi and Sandeep Rai Rathore, both senior IPS officers of the rank of Additional Director General of Police, have been named as police commissioners of Tambaram and Avadi respectively. The two officers functioned as special officers for the formation of their respective commissionerates. On September 13, 2021, Stalin had announced setting up of commissionerates at Tambaram and Avadi to overhaul Greater Chennai Police on the lines of other metro cities and considering aspects like changing patterns of crimes and the security scenario. Twenty police stations divided into two police districts of Tambaram and Pallikaranai falls under Tambaram commissionerate. Avadi commissionerate comprises 25 police stations and has two police districts of Avadi and Red Hills. A suburban police commissionerate, headquartered at St Thomas Mount, was formed during the 2006-2011 DMK regime and it was later merged with Chennai city police when the AIADMK captured power in 2011. While Tambaram is a southern suburb and gateway to Chennai from southern Tamil Nadu, Avadi is on the west, about 105 kilometers from TN-Andhra Pradesh border and it is close to Tiruvallur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)