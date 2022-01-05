IGRUA targets 25,000 flying hours in 2022 by inducting 121 cadets

The Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) has set a target of 25,000 flying hours in 2022 that will be achieved as 121 cadets were inducted in the institution in 2021, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Wednesday.

The IGRUA, which is a flying training school in Amethi, works under the Civil Aviation Ministry.

''During the year 2021, the IGRUA piled up 19,000 hours of flying as against an average yearly flying output of 15,000 per year during the previous five years,'' the ministry's statement noted.

The flying output was 11,641 hours in 2020, it mentioned.

''The IGRUA achieved this milestone of 19,000 hours despite continued effect of pandemic and inclement weather conditions due to Tauktae cyclone in 2021,'' it noted.

During the concurrent period, 66 cadets have graduated as against 43 during the previous year, it added.

This achievement -- of 66 candidates passing -- was more significant as it is done with a reduced fleet strength of 18 aircraft as against 24 during the previous years, it mentioned.

''The IGRUA has already set foundation to hit a target of 25,000 flying hours in 2022 by inducting a record 121 cadets in 2021 and expanding the fleet strength in 2022,'' the statement noted.

