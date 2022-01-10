Left Menu

Satellite image captures glow of volcanic eruption in Galápagos Islands

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-01-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 13:04 IST
Satellite image captures glow of volcanic eruption in Galápagos Islands
Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory/Joshua Stevens
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA and NOAA's Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) satellite recently captured an image that shows lava spewing from Wolf volcano, the largest and tallest volcano in the Galápagos Islands.

The glow of the new volcanic eruption was captured by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the NOAA-NASA Suomi NPP satellite at 1:20 AM local time (7:20 UTC) on January 7, 2022.

Another image acquired by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Terra satellite shows the plume blowing west over the Pacific Ocean.

The images were shared by the NASA Earth Observatory on January 8.

According to Ecuador's Geophysical Institute, the volcano began erupting late on January 6, sending incandescent lava flows down the volcano's flanks and ejecting ash clouds up to about 3,800 meters.

Located in the northern part of Isabela Island in the Galapagos Archipelago, the Wolf volcano lies roughly 1,100 kilometres (700 miles) off the west coast of Ecuador. It last erupted in May and June 2015.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022