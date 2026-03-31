Historic EU-China Dialogue: A New Era of Political Engagement
A delegation of European Union lawmakers visited China, marking a step towards mending strained trade and political ties. Their visit focuses on market oversight, e-commerce challenges, and fostering understanding. Meanwhile, a parallel EU delegation met with Taiwan's leader, signaling growing European engagement with the democratically governed island.
A delegation of European Union lawmakers arrived in China on Tuesday, marking the first such visit in eight years. This visit is expected to mend the strained trade and political relations between the two sides, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated.
During the visit, which underscores cautious re-engagement, European lawmakers are poised to address digital and e-commerce challenges, fostering a fair competitive environment between China and the EU bloc. Meetings with Chinese officials, market regulators, and major e-commerce players, including Alibaba and Shein, aim to strengthen mutual understanding.
Simultaneously, in Taiwan, another EU delegation met with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, reinforcing European solidarity with the island. This reflects a bold stance amidst Chinese opposition as Europe balances ties with both China and Taiwan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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