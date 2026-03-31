Left Menu

Historic EU-China Dialogue: A New Era of Political Engagement

A delegation of European Union lawmakers visited China, marking a step towards mending strained trade and political ties. Their visit focuses on market oversight, e-commerce challenges, and fostering understanding. Meanwhile, a parallel EU delegation met with Taiwan's leader, signaling growing European engagement with the democratically governed island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:45 IST
Historic EU-China Dialogue: A New Era of Political Engagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A delegation of European Union lawmakers arrived in China on Tuesday, marking the first such visit in eight years. This visit is expected to mend the strained trade and political relations between the two sides, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated.

During the visit, which underscores cautious re-engagement, European lawmakers are poised to address digital and e-commerce challenges, fostering a fair competitive environment between China and the EU bloc. Meetings with Chinese officials, market regulators, and major e-commerce players, including Alibaba and Shein, aim to strengthen mutual understanding.

Simultaneously, in Taiwan, another EU delegation met with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, reinforcing European solidarity with the island. This reflects a bold stance amidst Chinese opposition as Europe balances ties with both China and Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tehran’s Fiery Gambit: Tensions Spike as Oil Tanker Burned Near Dubai

Tehran’s Fiery Gambit: Tensions Spike as Oil Tanker Burned Near Dubai

 Global
2
AI Demand Surge Opens Chipmaking Battle: Samsung Emerges as Key Challenger to TSMC

AI Demand Surge Opens Chipmaking Battle: Samsung Emerges as Key Challenger t...

 South Korea
3
NCW Demands Justice for Aligarh's Fallen Youth

NCW Demands Justice for Aligarh's Fallen Youth

 India
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Ceasefire Violations

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Ceasefire Violations

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026