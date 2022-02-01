Union Budget to help Maha in rail, MSME, irrigation sectors, says Minister Karad

The Union Budget for 2022-23 has a lot for Maharashtra, including surveys for new rail lines, river connectivity and measures to boost the MSME sector, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said on Tuesday.

The thrust of the budget was on basic amenities, farming, digital economy, financial inclusion and river connectivity projects, he said.

Speaking about benefits to Maharashtra, the minister said the Centre has rolled out a policy to decrease the import of oilseeds, which will help cultivators in Marathwada and Vidarbha.

He said survey of railway routes, electrification and doubling of Manmad to Parbhani, financial inclusion of Osmanabad district, connectivity of Krishna and Godavari rivers etc will help in the development of the Marathwada region.

The manufacturing sector in Aurangabad has a turnover of close to Rs 70,000 crore annually and measures like Production Linked Incentive (PLI) will help MSMEs here, Karad said.

The project to connect Krishna and Godavari rivers will help increase the irrigated area in Latur, Osmanabad, Beed and Hingoli districts, he added.

