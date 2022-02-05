Odd News Roundup: Sacrebleu! French brewers use algae to make blue beer
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Sacrebleu! French brewers use algae to make blue beer
A French brewer has started using algae with a naturally-occurring pigment to turn their beer blue. The beer, with the brand name "Line", is the result of a tie-up between a firm that wants to popularise the algae as a dietary supplement, and a nearby craft brewery that was looking for a way to make its beverages more distinctive.
