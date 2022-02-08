Left Menu

Mamata expresses grief over death of 7 Army personnel in Arunachal avalanche

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday expressed grief over the death of seven Army personnel, who were struck by an avalanche in the high-altitude areas of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh and extended her condolence to their family members and friends.Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of our seven brave jawans in the line of duty in the snowstorm in Arunachal Pradesh.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 19:28 IST
Mamata expresses grief over death of 7 Army personnel in Arunachal avalanche
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday expressed grief over the death of seven Army personnel, who were struck by an avalanche in the high-altitude areas of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh and extended her condolence to their family members and friends.

''Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of our seven brave jawans in the line of duty in the snowstorm in Arunachal Pradesh. Our jawans are selflessly striving for our safety & security. My salute to the jawans. My deep condolences to their family & colleagues,'' Banerjee tweeted.

Seven Army personnel who were struck by an avalanche in the high-altitude areas of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday have been confirmed dead, the Indian Army said on Tuesday. They were part of a patrol team and their bodies have been retrieved from the avalanche site, it said.

The area had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the past few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022