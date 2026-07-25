Inferno in Bordeaux: Unprecedented Wildfires Prompt Mass Evacuations

Thousands evacuated near Bordeaux due to unrelenting wildfires threatening regions famous for vineyards. Over 141,000 people have left Gironde and Landes areas. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu emphasized the unprecedented severity as temperatures soar. The army aids efforts, while authorities advise caution amidst intense smoke spreading to nearby regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 13:07 IST
Inferno in Bordeaux: Unprecedented Wildfires Prompt Mass Evacuations
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  • Country:
  • France

In a sweeping disaster affecting southwest France, thousands of residents in suburbs near Bordeaux were evacuated on Saturday as relentless wildfires raged beyond control. Local administrator Sophie Brocas confirmed that Le Haillan, Eysines, and Merignac were among the affected areas undergoing evacuations.

The situation has prompted Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to state that over 141,000 evacuations have occurred across the Gironde and Landes regions. He characterized the fires as unprecedented, with the military called in to assist containment efforts. Motorists received advisories to avoid these zones.

Smoke from the wildfires has traveled north, reaching the Haute-Vienne region, where residents have been urged to secure their homes. Reuters Climate Monitor reported temperatures in the broader Aquitaine area averaging 32.2 degrees Celsius, a significant increase from historical norms.

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