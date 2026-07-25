Blazing Bordeaux: Unyielding Wildfires Force Mass Evacuations
Thousands were evacuated from Bordeaux suburbs due to persistent wildfires. Sophie Brocas announced the clear-out of affected areas, while Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu reported that 141,000 people left Gironde and Landes regions. The French army is aiding efforts amid exceptionally high temperatures.
- Country:
- France
In an unprecedented move, French authorities have evacuated thousands from suburbs near Bordeaux as relentless wildfires continue to rage.
Sophie Brocas, administrative head for La Nouvelle-Aquitaine, disclosed evacuations in Le Haillan, Eysines, and Merignac, underscoring the urgency of the situation.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu revealed that over 141,000 people have been evacuated from the Gironde and Landes regions since the fires erupted earlier this week, emphasizing the severity of the blaze.
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