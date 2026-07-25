Blazing Bordeaux: Unyielding Wildfires Force Mass Evacuations

Thousands were evacuated from Bordeaux suburbs due to persistent wildfires. Sophie Brocas announced the clear-out of affected areas, while Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu reported that 141,000 people left Gironde and Landes regions. The French army is aiding efforts amid exceptionally high temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 11:59 IST
Blazing Bordeaux: Unyielding Wildfires Force Mass Evacuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In an unprecedented move, French authorities have evacuated thousands from suburbs near Bordeaux as relentless wildfires continue to rage.

Sophie Brocas, administrative head for La Nouvelle-Aquitaine, disclosed evacuations in Le Haillan, Eysines, and Merignac, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu revealed that over 141,000 people have been evacuated from the Gironde and Landes regions since the fires erupted earlier this week, emphasizing the severity of the blaze.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026