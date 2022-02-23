Left Menu

In Budget, clear roadmap given by govt to achieve saturation of basic facilities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it is now time that 100 per cent saturation is achieved in providing basic facilities such as water, electricity, gas connections, toilets and roads to people, as he asserted that the Union budget 2022-23 has laid out a clear roadmap for achieving this.Addressing a webinar on the positive impact of the Union Budget 2022-23 on Rural Development, Modi said that in the last seven years, his government made incessant efforts to improve every person and sectors capability.

Addressing a webinar on the positive impact of the Union Budget 2022-23 on Rural Development, Modi said that in the last seven years, his government made incessant efforts to improve every person and sector's capability. ''This is the aim of schemes providing basic facilities such as 'pucca' houses, toilets, gas connections, electricity, water, roads to villages and the poor people. The country has achieved great success in these schemes but now it is time to achieve saturation of these schemes, to realise the aim of these schemes 100 per cent,'' he said.

For achieving this, there is a need to adopt a new strategy for monitoring and accountability, and while making use of technology, new systems have to be developed, he said.

In this budget, a clear roadmap has been given by the government to achieve this goal of saturation, Modi said.

In the budget, necessary provisions have been made for the PM housing scheme, rural roads scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, North East connectivity and broadband connectivity of villages, he said.

He said the vibrant villages programme is key for development of border areas of the country.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' mantra is the driving force behind our government's policy and action, Modi said.

''We intend to have more active participation of people in rural areas to improve governance by removing silos and fast-track schemes,'' the prime minister said.

