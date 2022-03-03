Left Menu

Healthcare should be free for all: Satyendar Jain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:29 IST
Healthcare should be free for all: Satyendar Jain
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that governments should work to make healthcare free for all and not just a select few.

Addressing the CII Delhi State Annual Session 2021-22, the minister said the Delhi government is working on the ''largest healthcare expansion plan of the world'' with the construction of 15,000 new beds, which will become functional in the next one and a half years.

He said governments should take care of both the taxpayers and the ones who cannot afford quality healthcare.

''Private hospitals should be a choice but not the only option and hence, governments should work to make healthcare free for all and not a select few,'' Jain said India follows the healthcare system of the US. ''Despite spending a large part of its GDP (18 per cent) on healthcare, the outcomes of the American healthcare system are not good,'' the minister said.

''We should adopt best practices of the healthcare system of some European countries and even third-world countries like Cuba, and come up with our own unique healthcare model which is affordable and accessible,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022