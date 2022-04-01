Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-FIFA World Cup draw

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:45 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-FIFA World Cup draw

The following is the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw, which is taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on Friday. These are the groups after teams were drawn from Pot 3: Group A

Qatar (hosts) Senegal

Netherlands Group B

England Iran

United States Group C

Argentina Mexico

Poland Group D

France Denmark

Tunisia Group E

Spain Germany

Japan Group F

Belgium Morocco

Croatia Group G

Brazil Serbia

Switzerland Group H

Portugal Uruguay

South Korea (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

 United States
2
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
3
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022