FACTBOX-Soccer-FIFA World Cup draw
Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:45 IST
The following is the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw, which is taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on Friday. These are the groups after teams were drawn from Pot 3: Group A
Qatar (hosts) Senegal
Netherlands Group B
England Iran
United States Group C
Argentina Mexico
Poland Group D
France Denmark
Tunisia Group E
Spain Germany
Japan Group F
Belgium Morocco
Croatia Group G
Brazil Serbia
Switzerland Group H
Portugal Uruguay
South Korea (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two British-Iranians fly out of Iran, ending prison ordeal
Two British-Iranians land back in UK, ending long prison ordeal
Two British-Iranians arrive in Britain, ending Iran prison ordeal
Two British-Iranians arrive in Britain, ending Iran prison ordeal
Two British-Iranians arrive in Britain, ending Iran prison ordeal