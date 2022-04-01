FACTBOX-Soccer-FIFA World Cup draw

The following is the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw, which is taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on Friday. These are the groups after teams were drawn from Pot 3: Group A

Qatar (hosts) Senegal

Netherlands Group B

England Iran

United States Group C

Argentina Mexico

Poland Group D

France Denmark

Tunisia Group E

Spain Germany

Japan Group F

Belgium Morocco

Croatia Group G

Brazil Serbia

Switzerland Group H

Portugal Uruguay

South Korea (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)