Polyclinic at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi gets advanced testing machines

The Guru Harkrishan Polyclinic at the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara here will conduct various medical tests at 50 per cent of the market rates, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka said on Wednesday.

New advanced testing machines have been installed at the facility run by the DSGMC.

''We got an ECG machine in the beginning. Thereafter, more machines were brought in. I express my gratitude to T-Series for providing these machines,'' Kalka said at a press conference.

''By expanding testing facilities, we will make it the best-equipped lab in the city,'' he said.

