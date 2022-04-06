Left Menu

Polyclinic at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi gets advanced testing machines

I express my gratitude to T-Series for providing these machines, Kalka said at a press conference.By expanding testing facilities, we will make it the best-equipped lab in the city, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:38 IST
Polyclinic at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi gets advanced testing machines
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Guru Harkrishan Polyclinic at the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara here will conduct various medical tests at 50 per cent of the market rates, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka said on Wednesday.

New advanced testing machines have been installed at the facility run by the DSGMC.

''We got an ECG machine in the beginning. Thereafter, more machines were brought in. I express my gratitude to T-Series for providing these machines,'' Kalka said at a press conference.

''By expanding testing facilities, we will make it the best-equipped lab in the city,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
2
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
3
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'So many bodies piled up': Hong Kong funeral services overwhelmed by COVID; Record COVID rates in England still rising in over-55s - study and more

Health News Roundup: 'So many bodies piled up': Hong Kong funeral services o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022