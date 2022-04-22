Bridgestone expands Select+ stores to six more cities

Japanese tyre maker Bridgestone on Friday announced the expansion of its chain of Select+ stores to six more cities in the country, including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Bridgestone India, part of the Bridgestone Group of Japan, had launched its first such facility in Pune in February last year, offering all tyre and tyre-related services under one roof.

The newly-opened six walk-through educative tyre stores, set up in Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh (Ghaziabad) and Kolhapur (Maharashtra), will help customers make an informed choice on tyre purchase and related services, the company said in a statement.

Based on a digital platform, Select+ stores feature digital-led experience in choosing tyres, understanding of various tyres and their relevance to the consumers' driving needs, it said.

With this, Bridgestone has moved a step forward towards the aim of digitising its dealership stores, the company said.

''Tyres, being the only contact between the vehicle and road, play an important part in fulfilling different needs for an enjoyable and safe driving experience. Through this store, we want to enable customers to make a well-informed choice best suited to their requirements. This will also help our dealers to have more walk-in customers via this differentiated in-store experience,'' said Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

Bridgestone is making headways in the mobility space globally. In India, the Select+ store is a unique and educative concept that allows the company to enhance the retail experience and engage with our customers, he added.

These stores will address the long-felt need of customers to have a better understanding of tyre selection and maintenance. The process is enabled through an interactive digital kiosk where customers can pick between an array of choices offered by Bridgestone, the company said.

The host of services that will be available at Select+ stores include tyre advice and information on Bridgestone range of tyre products in addition to selection consultation through a digital tyre selection desk, demonstration and understanding of tyre services.

It said that tyre-related services like wheel alignment, balancing, nitrogen filling and rotation will be available along with the touch and feel experience of various tyre patterns available from Bridgestone.

