Left Menu

Blast on Jammu outskirts., may be meteorite: Police

An explosion took place in an agriculture field on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday with police suspecting that it was caused by a lightning strike or a meteorite.The blast was reported in Lalian village in Bishnan belt, they said.We suspect it to be a meteorite....

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-04-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 09:59 IST
Blast on Jammu outskirts., may be meteorite: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion took place in an agriculture field on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday with police suspecting that it was caused by a lightning strike or a meteorite.

The blast was reported in Lalian village in Bishnan belt, they said.

''We suspect it to be a meteorite.... might be lightning'', a senior police officer told PTI.

Investigations are on. Security has been stepped in the region ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity between the two regions of the union territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022