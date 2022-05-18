Boeing's Starliner Orbital Flight Test-2 launching tomorrow: All you need to know

NASA's Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), the second uncrewed flight test of the company's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for the agency's Commercial Crew Program, is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station at 6:54 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 19.

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft will launch aboard the United Launch Alliance's Atlas-V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The mission will test the end-to-end capabilities of the spacecraft and the rocket from launch to docking to a return to Earth in the desert of the western United States.

The Launch Readiness Review for #Starliner's #OFT2 is complete. Teams have been working to ensure all systems between the rocket and spacecraft are communicating and functioning properly before roll to the pad set for tomorrow, May 18.Learn more: https://t.co/gvGDBFTmdy pic.twitter.com/fT3z7EfhPk — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) May 17, 2022

The spacecraft carrying more than 500 pounds of NASA cargo and crew supplies is scheduled to dock to the space station at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, May 20. It will spend about five to 10 days in space and return to Earth with nearly 600 pounds of cargo.

NASA Flight Engineers Kjell Lindgren and Bob Hines will monitor the Starliner spacecraft during its three-and-a-half hours of automated approach manoeuvres before docking at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

NASA's Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 mission's prelaunch activities, launch, and docking will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

It's happening! The @BoeingSpace's #Starliner will head for the @Space_Station! From blasting components in high winds and high temps, to simulating the spacecraft reentry on our supercomputers, learn how our center has helped Starliner come this far: https://t.co/CQxbP1EYN7 pic.twitter.com/lsuUYXuKpG — NASA Ames (@NASAAmes) May 17, 2022

