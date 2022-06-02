Left Menu

Ukraine church: monks, nun killed in shelling

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 02-06-2022 03:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 03:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Wednesday said two monks and a nun have been killed in the shelling of a historic monastery in eastern Ukraine.

The church said in a statement that three monks were also wounded by Monday's shelling, which heavily damaged the Sviatohirsk monastery in the Donetsk region. It didn't give further details.

The monastery, located on the steep right bank of the Seversky Donets River, is one of the most important historic Orthodox monasteries in Ukraine.

The monastery provided shelter to civilians fleeing the fighting and had previously been hit by Russian shelling as the Russian troops were pressing their offensive in Donbas.g routes, Stock said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

