Shahdara South Zone's office shifts to Patparganj

As part of the restructuring of the unified MCD, the office of Shahdara South Zone will be shifted from Vishwas Nagar to the headquarters of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) at Patparganj, officials said here.

According to civic officials, the headquarter building of the erstwhile EDMC had been lying vacant after the merger of the three civic bodies in Delhi. Last month, the major staff and offices of the EDMC were shifted to the Civic Centre, which now houses the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The move comes days after the visit of the MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to the erstwhile EDMC headquarter building where he had directed officials to shift here the zonal office of the Shahdara South Zone.

The unified MCD has 12 zones which include Shahdara South, Shahdara North, Central, South, West, Najafgarh, City-SP, Civil Lines, Keshavpuram, Karol Bagh, Rohini and Narela.

Currently, the zonal office of the Shahdara South Zone is situated in Vishwas Nagar area of east Delhi.

An order in this regard was also issued by the MCD on Tuesday.

The order had asked officials concerned to complete the exercise of assessment of space requirement of each department of the zone by June 9 and submit the same to the executive engineer-II (building) of the MCD.

''After collecting space requirement of each department, the executive engineer-II (building) will prepare a plan for shifting the zonal office to erstwhile EDMC (HQ) office,'' the MCD order said.

It said that the requirement of each department should be such that offices functioning outside the zonal office should also be accommodated at single location.

The unified MCD came into existence on May 22 with senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar taking charge as the special officer and Gyanesh Bharti as the commissioner of the civic body.

