NATO allies to keep up arms supply to Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-06-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:52 IST
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that members of the alliance will continue to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons and long-range systems and that he expected them to agree a new package of assistance to Kyiv at the NATO summit.

"We are extremely focused on stepping up support," Stoltenberg told a news conference.

