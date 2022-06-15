NATO allies to keep up arms supply to Ukraine, Stoltenberg says
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that members of the alliance will continue to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons and long-range systems and that he expected them to agree a new package of assistance to Kyiv at the NATO summit.
"We are extremely focused on stepping up support," Stoltenberg told a news conference.
