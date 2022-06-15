MCD's Corruption Complaint Cell receives 60 complaints in 2 days since formation

The Corruption Complaint Cell set up by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) received 60 complaints in the first two days of its formation, civic officials said on Wednesday.

The MCD constituted the cell on Sunday and a public notice in this regard was issued on Tuesday.

The officials said appropriate action will be taken on each complaint.

According to data provided by the MCD, 29 complaints were received on Monday while 31 were registered on Tuesday.

''We received 60 complaints in the first two days of the formation of the Corruption Complaint Cell. The complaints are being examined individually at the level of senior officers and appropriate action would be taken on each one,'' a senior MCD official told PTI.

The official said some complaints are related to illegal construction in connivance with civic officials while some are related to corruption.

In some complaints, the role of civic officials during anti-encroachment drives has also been questioned, the officials said.

The MCD had issued helpline numbers and an e-mail address for such complaints.

The Corruption Complaint Cell works under the additional commissioner's supervision.

Any person can file complaints on corruption pertaining to the corporation in writing or through e-mails.

The complainants can write to the Corruption Complaint Cell, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Dr S P M Civic Centre, 2nd floor, E-1 Block, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110002.

They can also dial 011-23225231 or e-mail their complaints to commissioner.ccc@mcd.nic.in.

