Odd News Roundup: Desperate Chinese property developer willing to 'swap wheat for house'; Mekong villagers land heaviest ever freshwater fish

One advertisement of Henan-based Central China Real Estate that had "swap wheat for house" in the title says buyers can use the crop, priced at 2 yuan per catty, a Chinese unit of mass equal to roughly 500 grams, to offset as much as 160,000 yuan ($23,900.22) of down payment in one of its developments. Mekong villagers land heaviest ever freshwater fish Cambodian villagers on the Mekong River have caught what researchers say is the world's biggest freshwater fish ever recorded, a stingray that weighed in at 300kg (661 lb) and took around a dozen men to haul to shore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 10:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Desperate Chinese property developer willing to 'swap wheat for house'

A desperate developer in China's softening property market is coming up with a novel promotion to attract buyers, recently offering to take wheat and garlic as down payments. One advertisement of Henan-based Central China Real Estate that had "swap wheat for a house" in the title says buyers can use the crop, priced at 2 yuan per catty, a Chinese unit of mass equal to roughly 500 grams, to offset as much as 160,000 yuan ($23,900.22) of down payment in one of its developments.

Mekong villagers land heaviest ever freshwater fish

Cambodian villagers on the Mekong River have caught what researchers say is the world's biggest freshwater fish ever recorded, a stingray that weighed in at 300kg (661 lb) and took around a dozen men to haul to shore. Christened Boramy - meaning "full moon" in the Khmer language - because of her bulbous shape, the four-meter (13-foot) long female was released back into the river after being electronically tagged to allow scientists to monitor her movement and behavior.

