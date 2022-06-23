Britain says Russia boosts pressure in advance on Ukraine's Lysychansk
"Since 19 June, Russian forces have highly likely advanced over 5 km (3 miles) towards the southern approaches of the Donbas city of Lysychansk," the ministry said in a daily update on Twitter. The fight for the twin cities is "entering a sort of fearsome climax", Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has said.
The fight for the twin cities is "entering a sort of fearsome climax", Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, has said. Russia seeks to capture both Luhansk and Donetsk, which make up Ukraine's industrial heartland of Donbas.
