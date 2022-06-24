Left Menu

Garuda Aerospace deploys drones to support rescue efforts in flood-hit Assam

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:08 IST
Garuda Aerospace deploys drones to support rescue efforts in flood-hit Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drone start-up Garuda Aerospace has deployed emergency delivery drones in Assam to support the rescue efforts, following heavy floods and landslides in the state, the company said on Friday.

According to the city-based company, the drones were used to deliver emergency food and medicine packets to people affected by the floods.

''Garuda Aerospace has deployed White Knight Delivery Drones in Assam to support the state disaster management department's rescue efforts amid the ongoing floods and landslide situation,'' a company statement said.

According to Garuda Aerospace Founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the White Knight Drones were used extensively during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown to deliver medicines and other emergency supplies in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh and Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, food aggregator Swiggy partnered with Garuda Aerospace for taking up delivery of packages for their Instamart Dark stores through drones, the statement added.

The flood situation in Assam was critical on Friday with 45.34 lakh people reeling under the deluge, officials said, adding that the toll has risen to 108 with seven deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The Brahmaputra and Barak rivers along with their tributaries are in spate, even as floodwaters started receding from few areas, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022