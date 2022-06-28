Left Menu

NATO to cut emissions by 45% by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2050 - Stoltenberg

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-06-2022 19:18 IST
NATO to cut emissions by 45% by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2050 - Stoltenberg
NATO aims to cut its civilian and military greenhouse gas emissions by at least 45% by 2020 and be carbon neutral by 2050, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday as he announced the first emissions targets for the organisation.

"It will not be easy, but it can be done," he said in a speech on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.

"All allies are committed to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions as part of the Paris agreement," he added. "Adapting their militaries will contribute to this, including more green tech, such as renewables, climate friendly synthetic fuels and more energy efficient solutions."

