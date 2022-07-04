Left Menu

Science News Roundup: China rejects NASA accusation it will take over the moon

China has stepped up the pace of its space programme in the past decade, with exploration of the moon a focus.

China on Monday rejected as an irresponsible smear a warning from the chief of NASA that China might "take over" the moon as part of a military program, saying it has always called for the building of a community of nations in outer space. China has stepped up the pace of its space program in the past decade, with an exploration of the moon a focus. China made its first lunar uncrewed landing in 2013 and expects to launch rockets powerful enough to send astronauts to the moon towards the end of this decade.

