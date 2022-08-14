Left Menu

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia

In January 2021, the same magnitude earthquake also killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency, which put the quake at 5.9-magnitude and 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) depth, said the quake was unlikely to trigger a tsunami.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the ''Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines that arcs the Pacific.

In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, the same magnitude earthquake also killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

