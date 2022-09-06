Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

To preserve Amazon, indigenous groups call for debt forgiveness

Indigenous groups from across the Amazon basin called on Monday for financial institutions to forgive the sovereign debts of the South American nations that comprise the Amazon rainforest, in exchange for commitments to preserve the environment. The Amazon is the world's largest rainforest and its health is considered key to avoiding the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

Attack on vehicle kills 35 civilians in northern Burkina Faso

At least 35 civilians were killed and 37 injured in northern Burkina Faso on Monday when a vehicle in a convoy hit an improvised explosive device (IED), the interim government said in a statement. The escorted supply convoy heading to the capital, Ouagadougou, hit the IED between the northern towns of Djibo and Bourzanga, an area where Islamist militants have escalated attacks on villages, police and military outposts since 2015.

In Brussels, Ukraine seeks backing for special war crimes tribunal

Ukraine's government on Monday sought political backing in Brussels for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian military and political leaders it holds responsible for starting the war. Several Ukrainian leaders attending a conference on war crimes accountability in the European capital argued for a court dedicated to prosecuting high-level Russian perpetrators, in addition to the International Criminal Court.

Lawyer of alleged crypto launderer urges Russia to discuss prisoner swap - letter

The lawyer of a Russian man accused of laundering more than $4 billion through the digital currency bitcoin urged Moscow on Monday to begin negotiations with the United States to include his client in a potential prisoner swap. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in July that Washington had made Moscow a "substantial offer" for the release of American citizens held in Russia, including U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.

More shelling raises nuclear fears as Kyiv, Moscow await UN report

Power at a critical nuclear plant in Ukraine was all but cut off on Monday for the second time in two weeks as Kyiv accused Moscow of pushing the war to the brink of nuclear catastrophe, one day before the U.N. nuclear watchdog was due to issue an assessment of the Zaporizhzhia power station. . Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of risking catastrophe by shelling near the plant, which officials said disrupted power lines and taken the sole remaining reactor at Europe's largest nuclear plant offline.

Putin approves new foreign policy doctrine based on 'Russian World'

President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based around the concept of a "Russian World", a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers. The 31-page "humanitarian policy", published more than six months into the war in Ukraine, says Russia should "protect, safeguard and advance the traditions and ideals of the Russian World".

Kay strengthens into hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast after killing three

Tropical storm Kay strengthened into a hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday, weather authorities said, a day after leaving three people dead in the southwestern state of Guerrero. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami reported Kay had strengthened into a hurricane, forecasting that outer rain bands will continue to affect southwestern Mexico for the next day or so.

Israel: Al Jazeera reporter was likely killed unintentionally by its forces

Israeli investigations into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May concluded that she was likely to have been unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier but was not deliberately targeted, the military said on Monday. Abu Akleh, a U.S.-Palestinian citizen, was shot dead on May 11 while covering an Israeli military operation in the volatile town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank in circumstances that remain heavily disputed.

One suspect in Canadian mass stabbings found dead, another still on the run

Canadian police on Monday found one of the suspects in a mass stabbing spree dead while the other suspect, his brother, was still on the run and may be injured, officials said. The brothers Damien and Myles Sanderson are suspected of murdering 10 people and wounding 18 in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday, in a country unaccustomed to outbreaks of mass violence.

Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson as British PM on Tuesday

Liz Truss will replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister on Tuesday, travelling to see Queen Elizabeth in Scotland before appointing a new team of top cabinet ministers to tackle the economic crisis and draw her deeply divided party together. Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members for the party's leadership, promising to deliver tax cuts and to help people with their energy bills and Britain faces a mounting energy crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)