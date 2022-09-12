Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Brazil's Bolsonaro to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accepted an invitation to attend the funeral for Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday. In a note to Reuters, the ministry said Bolsonaro will travel to London to attend the queen's funeral on Sept. 19.

Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive

Ukraine accused Russian forces of attacking civilian infrastructure in response to a rapid weekend offensive by Ukrainian troops that drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian officials said the targets of the retaliatory attacks included water facilities and a thermal power station in Kharkiv, and that they caused widespread blackouts.

Swedish right opposition inches ahead in election cliff-hanger

Sweden's right bloc inched into the narrowest of leads with around 90% of votes counted after Sunday's general election, with results pointing to a new government after eight years of Social Democrat rule. Early on Monday, figures showed the Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals winning 176 seats in the 349-seat parliament against 173 for the centre-left.

Tigrayan forces say ready to accept an AU-led peace process in Ethiopia

Forces in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region that have been fighting the central government for nearly two years said on Sunday they are ready for a ceasefire and would accept an African Union-led peace process. "We are ready to abide by an immediate and mutually agreed cessation of hostilities," the Tigrayan forces said in a statement.

Ukraine war: major developments since Russia's invasion

Ukrainian troops have made lightning gains in the east of the country, inflicting one of Russia's worst military setbacks since the Feb. 24 invasion. These are some of the turning points and other major developments in Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two.

Pakistan to breach main highway to protect town of Dadu from floods

Authorities in southern Pakistan plan to breach the country's Indus Highway, a key transport link, to allow water to flow and prevent flooding in the town of Dadu, officials said on Sunday. Floods from a record monsoon and glacial melt in the north of Pakistan have hit 33 million people and killed at least 1,391, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops.

Israel sees no new Iran nuclear deal before U.S. November mid-terms

Israel does not anticipate a renewal of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers before the U.S. mid-term elections in November, an Israeli official said on Sunday, after European parties to the negotiations voiced frustration with Tehran. Having supported then-U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal from a 2015 Iranian nuclear deal which it deemed too limited, Israel has similarly been advocating against the re-entry sought by the current U.S. administration.

King Charles to fly to Scotland to join sombre procession of queen's coffin

Britain's King Charles will fly to Edinburgh to join his siblings on Monday when the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth is taken in a solemn procession from one of her Scottish palaces to the city's historic St. Giles cathedral. The new monarch will also join senior royals for a vigil at the church where the coffin will lie at rest before being flown to London on Tuesday.

Thousands march in Belgrade against planned Gay Pride parade

Thousands of religious and right-wing activists marched through Serbia's capital on Sunday calling for authorities to ban a Gay Pride march planned for next weekend. The protesters - who carried a massive Serbian flag - included groups who also shouted slogans backing Serbia's long-term ally Russia, as well as nationalistic and far-right causes.

Round-the-clock vigil to give thousands a chance to bid Queen Elizabeth farewell

Mourners in their thousands will be able to file past the coffin of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth in a round-the-clock lying-in-state from Wednesday evening to early on the day of her funeral. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch ahead of her state funeral on Sept. 19, which will be attended by world leaders.

