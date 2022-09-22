Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

N.Korea says it has never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia - KCNA

North Korea on Thursday said it has never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so, while warning the United States to "keep its mouth shut" and stop circulating rumours aimed at "tarnishing" the country's image. "Recently, the U.S. and other hostile forces talked about the 'violation of a resolution' of the U.S., spreading a 'rumour of arms dealings' between the DPRK and Russia ... We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them," KCNA quoted the country's vice director general of the General Bureau of Equipment of the Ministry of National Defence as saying in a statement, without naming the official.

Imagery shows N.Korea may soon launch new missile submarine - think tank

North Korea may be preparing to launch a new submarine believed to be capable of firing ballistic missiles, a U.S.-based think tank reported on Thursday, citing commercial satellite imagery. Images of the Sinpo South Shipyard, on the east coast of the country, from Sept. 18 revealed six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay, said 38 North, which monitors North Korea.

Zelenskiy calls for punishment of Russia including loss of U.N. veto

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demanded a special United Nations tribunal impose "just punishment" on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including financial penalties and stripping Moscow of its veto power in the Security Council. Zelenskiy's recorded address to world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday came after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first wartime mobilisation since World War Two. Moscow plans to conscript some 300,000 troops in an apparent escalation of its Ukraine invasion that began in February and has left thousands dead, displaced millions and reduced towns to rubble.

Biden accuses Putin of irresponsible nuclear threats, violating U.N. charter

U.S. President Joe Biden accused Russia on Wednesday of making "reckless" and "irresponsible" threats to use nuclear weapons and said Moscow had violated the core tenets of United Nations membership by invading Ukraine. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Biden slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for starting an unprovoked war that some 40 U.N. members were helping Ukraine to fight by providing funding and weapons.

Brazil's Lula expects to reach trade agreement with EU in six months if elected

Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday he should reach an agreement on a trade deal between South America's Mercosur trade bloc and the European Union within six months, if he wins October's presidential election. The former president and front-running candidate told Canal Rural, a farming-focused local broadcaster, that Brazil needed the deal and must export as much as possible, especially in the agricultural sector.

Biden, UK's Truss commit to protect Northern Ireland deal

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Liz Truss met in person for the first time on Wednesday and said they want to ensure the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland is protected. Biden and Truss, meeting only days after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, sat down for discussions that also covered Ukraine on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Hurricane Fiona heads to Bermuda, up to 8 dead in Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it headed toward Bermuda after carving a destructive path through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where the storm left most people without power and up to eight dead. After making landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, Fiona caused devastating flooding and landslides on the island. Over the next two days, the storm gathered steam as it barreled into the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Malaria and diseases spreading fast in flood-hit Pakistan

The death toll from malaria and other diseases tearing through Pakistan's flood-ravaged regions reached 324, authorities said on Wednesday, and actress Angelina Jolie said she feared many people she had met during visits to flood-hit areas this week would "not make it" if more aid did not arrive.

Hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the floods were living in the open. Stagnant floodwaters, spread over hundreds of kilometres, may take two to six months to recede. Already they have led to widespread cases of skin and eye infections, diarrhoea, malaria, typhoid and dengue fever. (Graphic: )

Honduras former first lady gets 14 years in prison on fraud charges

A Honduran court sentenced the country's former first lady, Rosa Bonilla, to 14 years in prison on Wednesday on charges of fraud and misappropriation of funds destined for social programs, a judicial spokesperson said. Bonilla, wife of former President Porfirio Lobo, spent some 12.2 million lempiras (then worth around $590 million) meant for low-income children on personal credit card payments, her children's school fees and real estate construction, according to the public ministry.

Iran protests spread, death toll rises as internet curbed

Iranian authorities and a Kurdish rights group reported rising death tolls on Wednesday as anger at the death of a woman detained by the morality police fuelled protests for a fifth day and fresh restrictions were placed on social media. Iranian media and a local prosecutor said four people were killed in the last two days, bringing the total death toll according to official sources to eight, including a member of the police and a pro-government militia member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)