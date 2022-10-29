Left Menu

Kejriwal is a symbol of anarchy: Anurag Thakur

He does new propaganda to divert attention of the people from his fakeness, Thakur said.The Union minister further asked AAP supremo Kejriwal that will his government also provide Rs 18,000 to temple priests, gurudwara granthis and church priests on the pattern of maulvis in Delhi.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-10-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 14:47 IST
Kejriwal is a symbol of anarchy: Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla, Oct 29 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur here on Saturday lashed out Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him ''a symbol of anarchy''. The Union minister of information and broadcasting was responding to a query during his press conference regarding Kejriwal's appeal to incorporate images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on currency notes. ''Arvind Kejriwal who used to oppose (construction of a grand) Ram temple is a symbol of anarchy. He does fake talking. He does new propaganda to divert attention of the people from his fakeness,'' Thakur said.

The Union minister further asked AAP supremo Kejriwal that will his government also provide Rs 18,000 to temple priests, gurudwara granthis and church priests on the pattern of maulvis in Delhi. Regarding ''chargesheet'' of Congress against Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said ''Those whose national leadership is on bail have no moral right to issue ''chargesheet'' against others.

He further said that the ''double engine government'' has taken all necessary steps for the all-round development of Himachal Pradesh and it is necessary for the BJP government to come to power again to carry forward the pace of development. The Union minister said that the power of double engine government is visible in every sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022