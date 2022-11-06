Left Menu

DMRC wins award at Urban Mobility India Conference

The three-day event was organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with the Kerala government.

Updated: 06-11-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 19:30 IST
The Delhi Metro on Sunday won the 'Commendation Award' under the category of 'Metro Rail with the Best Multimodal Integration' at a national urban mobility conference in Kochi.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on November 4 jointly inaugurated the 15th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo.

''DMRC won the 'Commendation Award' under the category of 'Metro Rail with the Best Multimodal Integration' at #15thUrbanMobilityIndiaConference in Kochi today,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted. DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar along with senior officials received the award from Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, it said. The three-day event was organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with the Kerala government. Senior officers from the central and state governments, policy makers, managing directors of metro rail companies, chief executives of transport undertakings, international experts, professionals, academicians and students participated in it.

