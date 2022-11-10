Left Menu

PM to inaugurate glitzy Terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport, fliers all set for a green walk

The passengers experience is designed to be a walk in the garden while traveling through the new terminal, another KIA official said.A big draw of Terminal-2 will be its hanging garden, according to him. The designers have also kept in mind the rich art and culture of Karnataka while designing the terminal, KIA officials said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 10:17 IST
PM to inaugurate glitzy Terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport, fliers all set for a green walk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Walk through a garden before boarding your flight. The glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) awaiting inauguration seeks to give this pleasant experience to travellers, as the Rs 5000 crore initiative has incorporated the concept of a ''Terminal-in-a-garden'', a first of its kind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport Friday. Spread over a total area of 2,55,645 square metres, the T-2 in its first phase will have 22 contact gates, 15 bus gates, 95 check-in solutions and 17 security check lanes. There will be nine customs hand baggage screening. The gate lounge will have a seating capacity of 5,932. Phase 1 of T-2 has a capacity of 25 million passengers per annum.

''T-2 is designed in a manner that we retain the philosophy of simplicity and minimal walking distances for the passengers a key characteristic of the KIA. With the use of a combination of the latest in construction technology and natural material, this terminal will establish a new vision for sustainable growth,'' a KIA official said. According to him, the Terminal-2 has been built on four guiding principles -- 'Terminal in a Garden', sustainability, technology and innovation, and art and culture of Karnataka.

''The T2 is an architectural wonder, which is a first-of-its kind 'Terminal in a Garden'. It will have lush greenery within and outside and will be a visual delight like no other in the world. The passengers' experience is designed to be a walk in the garden while traveling through the new terminal,'' another KIA official said.

A big draw of Terminal-2 will be its 'hanging garden', according to him. The designers have also kept in mind the rich art and culture of Karnataka while designing the terminal, KIA officials said. ''The rich history and cultural heritage of Karnataka have been integrated into the design of T2 with focus on tradition, technology and contemporary facets.'' ''The cultural diversity and unique art forms of Karnataka and South India will be showcased through the gardens, the dynamic environment and art installations,'' an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022