Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits offshore from Fiji region - USGS
Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 13:03 IST
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit 399 km (248 miles) west-northwest of Suva, Fiji, at a depth of 587.2 kms, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday.
There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.
