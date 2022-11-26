Left Menu

Five people missing on Italian island Ischia after landslide -ANSA

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 26-11-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 14:37 IST
Five people missing on Italian island Ischia after landslide -ANSA
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Five people were missing on the Italian holiday island of Ischia after a landslide caused by heavy rain engulfed some buildings, the Ansa news agency reported on Saturday, citing the local police.

The Italian fire brigade tweeted that "searches are underway for any missing people" in the town of Casamicciola.

A car was dragged into the sea and the two occupants were rescued, the fire brigade added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

