Locals protest against proposed Kothi sewage treatment plant

However, locals maintained that they would not allow the construction of the STP in the thickly populated area, fearing that the project would adversely affect the environment.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 02-12-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 13:39 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The protest council, which was agitating against the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kothi in Kozhikode on Friday marched towards the corporation office here resulting in a minor scuffle.

Local residents, who were protesting against the STP, laid siege to the corporation office as part of their protest which was inaugurated by Congress leader M K Raghavan, MP.

As the protesters attempted to enter the Corporation office, police stopped them resulting in a minor scuffle after which the police lathi-charged to disperse the crowd. After the police action, the protesters gathered a nearby place, raised slogans and dispersed by afternoon, police told PTI. Locals told the media that in Kothi, there is not much space for setting up an STP. ''In the Kothi area, the population density is high. We cannot allow that plant to come up there,'' a protester said. Another woman protester, who talked to the media said they don't need this waste treatment plant and alleged that the government is cheating the people.

Last week, the Kerala High Court had removed an injunction order issued against the construction on the plot. However, locals maintained that they would not allow the construction of the STP in the thickly populated area, fearing that the project would adversely affect the environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

