Left Menu

India signs MoUs for three projects with Nepal government in education and healthcare sectors

India on Tuesday signed Memorandum of Understandings MoUs with the Nepal government worth more than Rs 101 million for fast-tracking three projects in education, healthcare sectors and for providing safe drinking water in the Himalayan nation.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:41 IST
India signs MoUs for three projects with Nepal government in education and healthcare sectors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

India on Tuesday signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the Nepal government worth more than Rs 101 million for fast-tracking three projects in education, healthcare sectors and for providing safe drinking water in the Himalayan nation. The implementation of these projects reflects the continued support of the Indian government in bolstering efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, the Indian Embassy here said. As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation, it said. The construction of the above projects will provide better education facilities, better health care facilities and safe drinking water facilities for the local community and improve the quality of life for people in Nepal at a total estimated cost of Rs 101.79 million, it added. Since 2003, India has taken up over 532 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 476 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all seven provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenue from mRNA vaccines by 2030; Beijing’s U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws and more

Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zeal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022