Nasscom Foundation to digitally enable, skill 35 lakh people in 'aspirational districts'

IT industry body Nasscom's CSR arm Nasscom Foundation on Wednesday said it will digitally enable and skill more than 35 lakh people by March 2024 under its 'Aspirational Districts Programme'.

The programme will focus on digital literacy, e-governance and digital skill building for the marginalised communities and establish digital resource centres in 55 aspirational districts to prioritise digital literacy and tech-based skilling, Nasscom Foundation said in a statement.

NASSCOM Foundation CEO Nidhi Bhasin said as an extension to the government's initiative, Aspirational Districts Programme, the programme focusses on inclusive growth and meeting SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) commitments.

''We are confident that through our collective efforts to roll out people-centric digital initiatives we will be able to transform 55 districts and empower over 3.5 million lives and thus, make technology affordable, equitable and accessible to the last mile,'' Bhasin said.

Nasscom Foundation is tapping into more than 100 aspirational districts out of which 55 districts have been identified as of now across 23 states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

