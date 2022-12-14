Left Menu

Nasscom Foundation to digitally enable, skill 35 lakh people in 'aspirational districts'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 21:34 IST
Nasscom Foundation to digitally enable, skill 35 lakh people in 'aspirational districts'
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

IT industry body Nasscom's CSR arm Nasscom Foundation on Wednesday said it will digitally enable and skill more than 35 lakh people by March 2024 under its 'Aspirational Districts Programme'.

The programme will focus on digital literacy, e-governance and digital skill building for the marginalised communities and establish digital resource centres in 55 aspirational districts to prioritise digital literacy and tech-based skilling, Nasscom Foundation said in a statement.

NASSCOM Foundation CEO Nidhi Bhasin said as an extension to the government's initiative, Aspirational Districts Programme, the programme focusses on inclusive growth and meeting SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) commitments.

''We are confident that through our collective efforts to roll out people-centric digital initiatives we will be able to transform 55 districts and empower over 3.5 million lives and thus, make technology affordable, equitable and accessible to the last mile,'' Bhasin said.

Nasscom Foundation is tapping into more than 100 aspirational districts out of which 55 districts have been identified as of now across 23 states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022