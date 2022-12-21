Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train will bring `revolution', says Japanese ambassador

Japan's ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki said on Wednesday that the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project will bring about a high-speed rail ''revolution'' upon completion.

He was speaking after visiting a construction site of the Surat High Speed Rail (HSR) station on the bullet train route along with National HSR Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) Managing Director Rajendra Prasad.

The project has been funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

''I could just see that huge construction work is underway in full throttle, and I look forward to working closely with my Indian friends in the spirit of one project, one team. When this huge project is complete, I am sure it will bring about a new revolution,'' the ambassador told reporters.

''Like the one we have, Suzuki Maruti revolution, I am looking forward to the high-speed rail revolution. The future is very bright,'' he added.

The construction work on Surat-Bilimora stretch of the bullet train in south Gujarat is progressing rapidly and the trial run on this stretch will be completed in June 2026, Prasad said. NHSRCL is the implementing agency of the project.

The work on the Maharashtra section has gained momentum in the last few months and 98.22 per cent land has been acquired, Prasad said.

''On the priority section between Surat and Bilimora, we will complete viaduct work by October 2023, and thereafter will begin track work. We will begin a trial run by June 2026,'' said Prasad.

Tenders have been floated for the construction of the tunnel and station, he said. As much as 98.68 per cent of land has been acquired for the project, including 98.87 per cent in Gujarat, 100 per cent in Dadra Nagar Haveli and 98.22 per cent in Maharashtra, the NHSRCL said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)